Baltimore Ravens Hire University Of Georgia OC Todd Monken

The Baltimore Ravens have fired University of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken to be their new OC.

Monken has been linked to other teams for their open OC position. His former team in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers interviewed him. Monken was the Georgia offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the last three seasons. He won two national championships and helped Stetson Bennett become a Heisman Trophy finalist.

The Ravens were 19th in the NFL in points (20.6) in the 2022 season, mostly due to the fact that quarterback Lamar Jackson was injured on Dec. 4 and never returned to the lineup.

The team scored 92 points in their final seven games (13.14 points per), including the playoff loss to the Bengals in the wild card round.

While Monken has spent most of his coaching career in the college ranks, he spent the 2016-2018 seasons as the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator. He then was the Browns’ offensive coordinator in their one season under Freddie Kitchens in 2019. Monken was also the Jaguars’ receivers coach from 2007-2010.

Monken had a three-year stint as Southern Miss’ head coach from 2013-2015, compiling a 13-25 record — including a 9-5 finish with a 7-1 conference record in 2015.

This is the second year in a row that Harbaugh has reached into the college ranks for a coordinator who also had NFL experience. Harbaugh brought Mike Macdonald back to be the team’s defensive coordinator. He departed the organization to become Michigan’s D-coordinator under Harbaugh’s brother, Jim, in 2021. He’d previously been with the Ravens since 2014.

The Ravens will look to contend with the Bengals for the AFC North title in 2023. It will all depend on if Jackson stays in Baltimore. With or without Lamar Jackson, the Ravens do not seem to be favorites to win the division next season according to Maryland sports-books. The Cincinnati Bengals are still the ones to beat in the AFC North.