The Atlanta Braves have announced that they will retire the jersey of former outfielder Andruw Jones in a ceremony to be held during the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

‼️𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟‼️ The Atlanta Braves will retire number 25, worn by legendary Braves outfielder Andruw Jones! pic.twitter.com/U6Wzhqh7RD — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 3, 2023

Jones, who played for the Braves from 1996 to 2007, was one of the most dominant center fielders in the MLB of his era and a key contributor to the team’s success during his time in Atlanta. His number 25 will be displayed for all the fans to see.

Jones’ Career

During his 12 seasons with the Braves, Jones amassed numerous accolades and accomplishments. He was apart of the Braves teams that regularly made the playoffs and a few World Series appearances. Jones was a five-time All-Star, a 10-time Gold Glove Award winner, and a Silver Slugger Award winner in 2005. He finished second in NL MVP voting in 2006.

Even now the Braves are -650 to make the playoffs according to Georgia sportsbooks. Atlanta has shown some sort of consistency of getting to the playoffs.

Jones was known for his outstanding defense in center field. He made countless highlight-reel catches and routinely robbed opposing batters of home runs. He also possessed a powerful bat, hitting 434 home runs and driving in 1,289 runs over the course of his career.

In addition to his on-field accomplishments, Jones was also a beloved figure in the Braves’ clubhouse and among the team’s fan base. His work ethic, leadership, and humble demeanor made him a role model for his teammates and a fan favorite throughout his tenure with the team.

Retiring Jones’ jersey is a fitting tribute to a player who made such a significant impact on the Braves organization and the game of baseball as a whole. His number 25 will join the ranks of other Braves legends such as Hank Aaron, Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, and Chipper Jones, all of whom have had their jerseys retired by the team.

The retirement of Andrew Jones’ jersey serves as a reminder of the tremendous contributions he made to the Braves during his time in Atlanta and his lasting legacy as one of the greatest players in franchise history.