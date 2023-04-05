MLB

Atlanta Braves Kyle Wright To Begin Rehab Assignment Tonight

Owen Jones
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright is set to begin a rehab assignment tonight in Gwinnett.

 

The young right-hander has been sidelined since early March with a shoulder injury, but he is finally ready to take the mound once again.

Wright had a breakout campaign in the 2022 MLB season. He led MLB in wins with 21 as he posted a 21-5 record with a 3.19 ERA. He pitched 180.1 innings and struck out 174. Wright will probably need a couple of starts to get back into the groove, and the Braves will need him. They have already lost ace Max Fried to a hamstring injury that put him on the injured list just a few days ago.

Atlanta has gotten really good starts from rookie Dylan Dodd last night and Bryce Elder today against a good team in the St. Louis Cardinals. However, there is no need to rush Wright or Fried back in any way. Ths is good news for the Braves as Wright is nearling a return and will bolster an already good starting pitching rotation.

The Braves have high expectations this season after being bounced in the NLDS by the rival Philadelphia Phillies. They are +700 to win the World Series according to Georgia sportsbooks.

Braves fans are eagerly anticipating Wright’s return to the mound. If all goes well during his rehab assignment, he could be back in the Braves’ rotation sooner rather than later.

Wright’s rehab assignment will be closely monitored by the Braves’ coaching staff, as they look to ensure that he is fully healthy before returning him to the majors. Nevertheless, fans are excited to see their young pitcher take the mound once again and showcase his impressive stuff.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
