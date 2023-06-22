Atlanta Braves Bryce Elder Making His Case To Be An All-Star

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder should definitely be considered to be an All-Star after throwing seven shutout innings today against the Philadelphia Phillies.

⏹️ 2nd-best National League ERA

⏹️ 4th-best ERA in the majors Bryce Elder spins seven shutout frames against the Phillies. pic.twitter.com/vh91x1Xms9 — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) June 22, 2023

Elder has been one of the best pitcher for the Braves and in the MLB. In his first full season with the Braves, Elder has the second best ERA in the National and fourth best in the Majors. He is not your prototypical pitcher. Elder is not a pitcher who throws with great velocity or strike out a ton of guys. He mostly relies on throwing strikes and letting his defense work behind him. He has such good movement on his pitches and his sinker is by far his best pitch.

Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud has high praise for the young right-hander in a recent interview.

“His sinker has so much depth that it is something that not a lot of people see either coming up in the minors or even in the big leagues a lot.” – Travis d’Arnaud on Bryce Elder pic.twitter.com/yMrEZlXFLY — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) June 22, 2023

Bryce Elder should definitely be considered an All-Star this season. He could arguably start the All-Star game in the NL, but that remains to be seen. Even so, Elder has solidified his place in the Braves rotation even when Max Fried and Kyle Wright come back from injury. However, a fully healthy rotation would drop Elder down to the fifth spot in the rotation. Elder being your number five starter will be helpful for the Braves if he keeps up the good work. He will be a nice piece for them on their quest for another World Series run.