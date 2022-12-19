Argentina the Fourth Country with the Most FIFA World Cup Titles, Behind Brazil, Germany, and Italy

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

After winning France on penalties in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, Argentina climbed on the list of countries with the most World Cup titles.

According to data presented by Sports Lens, Argentina is now the fourth country with the most FIFA World Cup titles, following Brazil, Italy, and Germany.

Third Champion Title for the Seventh Most-Valuable Team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Argentina national football team has won three FIFA World Cups, in 1978, 1986, and now in 2022, becoming one of the most successful national teams in the world. However, Argentina was also a runner-up three times, back in 1930, 1990, and 2014.

The 2022 victory was not a complete surprise as the Argentinian squad boasted the seventh-highest market value of all the teams at the World Cup of €633.2 million, following England, Brazil, France, Portugal, Spain, and Germany.

Their team was also given the second-highest chance of winning the 2022 World Cup. According to a TransferMarkt survey conducted ahead of the tournament, Argentina was given an estimated probability of 12.2% to become the 2022 champion.

Brazil still leads in the total number of World Cup titles, winning the tournament five times in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and, most recently, in 2002.

Germany is the second most successful national team in the history of the FIFA World Cup, having won four titles in 1954, 1974, 1990, and 2014. The Italian squad follows with also four wins, those in 1934, 1938, 1982, and 2006.

Italy and Brazil are the Only Countries that Managed to Defend a World Cup Title

Defending a World Cup title is a historical feat, and only two nations have won back-to-back titles at the FIFA World Cup since 1930. Italy was the first country with this achievement, and it took another 32 years for Brazil to repeat the same in the 1962 competition.

Brazil came close in 1998 but fell to Zinedine Zidane’s France. The only other reigning champion to make it to the final since 1962 was Diego Maradona’s Argentina in 1990.