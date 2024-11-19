NHL

Alex Ovechkin Closes Gap To Wayne Gretzky’s Scoring Record But Comes Off Injured In Capitals Win

Olly Taliku
Alex Ovechkin scored two goals for the Capitals on Monday night, closing down the distance to top scorer Wayne Gretzky before leaving the ice with a leg injury. 

Alex Ovechkin Closes Gap To Wayne Gretzky

On Monday night Alex Ovechkin scored another two goals for the Capitals, as he continues to chase Wayne Gretzky down at the top of the all time top scorers leaderboard.

Ovechkin is now on 868 NHL goals, just 26 scores behind the legendary Gretzky who finished his career on a record 894.

Gretzky’s record gets closer and closer for Ovechkin with every game he plays and he has now scored 15 goals for the Capitals in his first 18 games this year.

The Russian is on a record scoring pace this year and he is well on track to break Gretzky’s scoring record this season if injuries don’t hold up the 39-year-old.

But after scoring another two against Utah on Monday, Ovechkin did face injury trouble, as he was involved in a heavy collision with Jack McBain that saw their knees collide.

Ovechkin immediately left the ice after smashing his knee against McBain, heading straight down the tunnel without returning to the game.

Although Ovechkin didn’t speak to reporters after coming off injured, Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery spoke about the kind of leader his player is and how much he’ll be missed while he is injured.

“He’s been phenomenal this year, leading the charge and our team, not only from a leadership standpoint and in the locker room, but on the ice as well,” Carbery said. “In times where you need these types of games, you need guys to step up and score or make a big play, he’s continued to do that.”

The Capitals next face Colorado on Thursday night, but their top scorer is unlikely to feature after the nasty knock he picked up on Monday.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
