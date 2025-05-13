MLB

Alex Bregman Hits Back After Receiving Boos From Detroit Tigers Fans and Claims Joining Red Sox Was Not A ‘Diss’ To Detroit

Louis Fargher
Alex Bregman has opened up about how joining the Boston Red Sox was not a ‘diss’ to the Detroit Tigers after he was offered a deal with the Tigers ahead of the 2025 season and the MLB star received a chorus of boos during the opening encounter of a three game series between the franchises.

Alex Bregman Says Choosing Red Sox Over Tigers Was Not A Diss

The build-up to the 2025 season was a very interesting period for Alex Bregman, as after eight-years with the Houston Astros, he decided to part ways with the MLB franchise.

His status as a free agent alerted a lot of potential suitors and this included a a six-year deal with the Detroit Tigers for $171.5 million which Bregman declined.

Instead, the 31-year-old decided to accept an offer of $120m for three-years with the Boston Red Sox and this deal also holds ‘opt-outs’ after years one and two.

The possibility of joining Detroit was becoming an extremely likely outcome and Bregman was full of praise for the four-time World Series winners as the Red Sox face the Tigers in a three game series.

He said: “Obviously, I was really close to signing. But I made my decision to come here to the Red Sox, been super happy to be here, really enjoyed my time being with my teammates.

“Obviously, they have an incredible ballclub over there, first place in the American League, playing exceptionally well, can really pitch, can really hit, play good defense. We’ve definitely got our hands full this series.”

The two franchises kicked off their trio of encounters on May 12th, as the Detroit Tigers swept the Red Sox aside and earned an impressive 14-2 victory at home.

However, during the match Bregman received a chorus of boos as he went up to bat for the first time and it was pretty clear the Detroit supporters had not moved on from his decision to join Boston.

The Boston Red Sox star revealed that he was not surprised by the reaction and took a very respectable to approach when asked about the reception in Detroit – but claimed joining the Red Sox was not a ‘diss’ to Detroit.

“It was not a diss of Detroit. I made a decision to come play for the Boston Red Sox, and I’m super excited to be here playing for this ballclub.”

