AC Milan vs Udinese live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

On Friday, AC Milan will play Udinese at the San Siro in their next Serie A match.

AC Milan vs Udinese live stream

You can watch the AC Milan vs Udinese live stream simply by following the simple steps below and signing up. You will also be eligible for their excellent free bet sign-up offer.

Click here to join Bet365.

Sign up and deposit any amount into your Bet365 account.

Start watching the AC Milan vs Udinese live stream at 18:45 CET.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Top five football live streaming betting sites

Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.

bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly Betfred – Great quality of streams BetUK – New site with great streaming options LiveScore Bet 888sport

If you’re willing to watch AC Milan vs Udinese, Bet365 has got you covered.

If you are a new user, you can register an account with Bet365 and watch the AC Milan vs Udinese live stream. To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.

You may join Bet365 by using the link below, which also allows you to take advantage of their fantastic new customer offer.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

AC Milan vs Udinese Preview

In the league, AC Milan drew 2-2 with Davide Nicola’s Salernitana. AC Milan’s goals from Brazilian forward Junior Messi and Croatian attacker Ante Rebic were canceled out by Salernitana’s Federico Bonazzoli and Bosnia and Herzegovina international Milan Duric.

In Serie A, on the other hand, Udinese drew 1-1 with Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio. Udinese’s goal by Spanish forward Gerard Deulofeu was canceled out by Lazio’s goal by former West Ham United winger Felipe Anderson.

When does AC Milan vs Udinese kick-off?

The AC Milan vs Udinese will kick off at 22:45 on 25th February 2022 at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

AC Milan vs Udinese Team News

AC Milan Team News

AC Milan has reported injuries of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Simon Kjaer.

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Calabria, Romagnoli, Tomori, Hernandez; Tonali, Kessie; Messias, Diaz, Leao; Giroud

Udinese Team News

Antonio Santurro is injured for Udinese.

Udinese possible starting lineup:

Silvestri; Becao, Mari, Perez; Soppy, Arslan, Walace, Makengo, Molina; Deulofeu, Beto