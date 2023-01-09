Aaron Rodgers hints at retirement after missing playoff spot

Fans believe Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is nearing retirement after refusing to give away his jersey following Sunday night’s defeat to the Detroit Lions.

Following Green Bay’s 20-16 defeat to the Detroit Lions which eliminated the Packers from playoff contention, Jameson Williams asked Rodgers for his game jersey – to which the 39-year-old replied: “I’m gonna hold on to this one.”

Jameson Williams asked Aaron Rodgers for his jersey after the game. Aaron's response: “I’m gonna hold on to this one.” Let the speculation begin…pic.twitter.com/zU6CmcCfV3 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2023

Rodgers had led Green Bay to four straight wins over the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings to set up a must-win clash with Detroit to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Despite winning on the night, the Lions missed the playoffs altogether and the Seattle Seahawks claimed the NFC’s final Wild Card spot and will face the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in the Bay Area.

NFL betting sites have the Seahawks at the longest price of +6600 with BetOnline to win the Super Bowl and the Packers would’ve presumably been slightly shorter due to Rodgers’ vast playoff experience.

Rodgers completed 17/27 passes for 205 yards at Lambeau Field with one touchdown and a decisive interception which came with just under four minutes left in the fourth quarter to seal the win for Detroit.

The four-time league MVP told reporters after the game the decision to hold onto his jersey was nothing against Jameson, as he thought it would be ‘a cool thing to give someone else’.

“I think I might have told him I’d give him a jersey when we played in Detroit but there are some special ones I’d like to keep. It was nothing against Jameson.

“I want to keep this one. It’s a night game, Lambeau, Week 18, there are certain jerseys you like holding on to. Big Sunday night game, a little bit different. It’s not keeping it [forever] it’s about maybe a cool thing to give someone else.”

NFL Wild Card Round Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 14

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

4:30 p.m. ET | FOX

4:30 p.m. ET | FOX Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars

8:15 p.m. ET | NBC

Sunday, Jan. 15

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

1 p.m. ET | CBS

1 p.m. ET | CBS New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings

4:30 p.m. ET | FOX

4:30 p.m. ET | FOX Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

8:15 p.m. ET | NBC

Monday, Jan. 16

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN, ESPN+

Super Bowl LVII 2023 Odds

Below we have listed the latest odds from the outright Super Bowl betting market on BetOnline, which has experienced a monumental shift in recent weeks after several teams have emerged as serious candidates.

Team Odds Play Kansas City Chiefs +340 Buffalo Bills +410 San Francisco 49ers

+475 Philadelphia Eagles

+550 Cincinnati Bengals

+750 Dallas Cowboys

+1400 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2000 Los Angeles Chargers

+2200 Minnesota Vikings

+3300 Baltimore Ravens

+4000 Jacksonville Jaguars

+4000 Miami Dolphins

+5000 New York Giants

+6000 Seattle Seahawks

+6600

