Site News

Aaron Rodgers hints at retirement after missing playoff spot

Author image
Joe Lyons
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Fans believe Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is nearing retirement after refusing to give away his jersey following Sunday night’s defeat to the Detroit Lions.

Following Green Bay’s 20-16 defeat to the Detroit Lions which eliminated the Packers from playoff contention, Jameson Williams asked Rodgers for his game jersey – to which the 39-year-old replied: “I’m gonna hold on to this one.”

Rodgers had led Green Bay to four straight wins over the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings to set up a must-win clash with Detroit to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Despite winning on the night, the Lions missed the playoffs altogether and the Seattle Seahawks claimed the NFC’s final Wild Card spot and will face the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in the Bay Area.

NFL betting sites have the Seahawks at the longest price of +6600 with BetOnline to win the Super Bowl and the Packers would’ve presumably been slightly shorter due to Rodgers’ vast playoff experience.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule Confirmed

Rodgers completed 17/27 passes for 205 yards at Lambeau Field with one touchdown and a decisive interception which came with just under four minutes left in the fourth quarter to seal the win for Detroit.

The four-time league MVP told reporters after the game the decision to hold onto his jersey was nothing against Jameson, as he thought it would be ‘a cool thing to give someone else’.

“I think I might have told him I’d give him a jersey when we played in Detroit but there are some special ones I’d like to keep. It was nothing against Jameson.

“I want to keep this one. It’s a night game, Lambeau, Week 18, there are certain jerseys you like holding on to. Big Sunday night game, a little bit different. It’s not keeping it [forever] it’s about maybe a cool thing to give someone else.”

NFL Wild Card Round Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 14

  • Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
    4:30 p.m. ET | FOX
  • Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars
    8:15 p.m. ET | NBC

Sunday, Jan. 15

  • Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
    1 p.m. ET | CBS
  • New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings
    4:30 p.m. ET | FOX
  • Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
    8:15 p.m. ET | NBC

Monday, Jan. 16

  • Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN, ESPN+

Super Bowl LVII 2023 Odds

Below we have listed the latest odds from the outright Super Bowl betting market on BetOnline, which has experienced a monumental shift in recent weeks after several teams have emerged as serious candidates.

Team Odds Play
Kansas City Chiefs +340 BetOnline logo
Buffalo Bills +410 BetOnline logo
San Francisco 49ers
 +475 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia Eagles
 +550 BetOnline logo
Cincinnati Bengals
 +750 BetOnline logo
Dallas Cowboys
 +1400 BetOnline logo
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2000 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Chargers
 +2200 BetOnline logo
Minnesota Vikings
 +3300 BetOnline logo
Baltimore Ravens
 +4000 BetOnline logo
Jacksonville Jaguars
 +4000 BetOnline logo
Miami Dolphins
 +5000 BetOnline logo
New York Giants
 +6000 BetOnline logo
Seattle Seahawks
 +6600 BetOnline logo

Content You May Like

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From Site News

Latest news

View all
Aaron Rodgers
Site News

LATEST Aaron Rodgers hints at retirement after missing playoff spot

Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h
nba plain 900d16b8 93ee 4784 85ad 44302b1163b0
Site News
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum says signature Jordan shoes to release ‘in a month’
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 6 2023

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum says his signature shoe with Jordan Brand will release in ‘a month or a month and a half’ following Thursday’s victory in Dallas. Tatum, 24,…

prince harry meghan markle
Site News
Harry And Meghan Given 95% Chance Of Avoiding Divorce As Sports Books Give Odds On Controversial Couple
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 6 2023

As they continue to dominate the headlines, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been given a 95% chance of avoiding a divorce according to odds given by BetOnline. Prince Harry…

Hamlin
Site News
Bills Safety Damar Hamlin showing ‘Remarkable Improvement’ Following Cardiac Arrest
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 5 2023
Tee Higgins 091122 GETTY FTR
Site News
Damar Hamlin’s father asks for criticism of Bengals WR Tee Higgins to stop
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 4 2023
2024 presidential election odds
Site News
Ron DeSantis Moves Into Pole Position For 2024 Presidential Election According to Latest Odds
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 4 2023
bills
Site News
Top 5 Best NFL Games Of The 2022 Season
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 4 2023
Arrow to top