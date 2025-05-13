NBA

A simple coin flip was the difference between Dallas or Chicago having the #1 pick

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
coin flip pic
coin flip pic

The 2025 NBA draft lottery happened in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, May 12. Entering the draft lottery, the Dallas Mavericks had a 1.8% chance to win.

Dallas and Chicago finished with identical regular-season records (39-43). A coin flip between the two determined their odds for the 2025 draft lottery. The Mavs won the coin flip and had a 1.8% chance to win. Chicago had a 1.7% chance of winning the draft lottery. Shockingly, the Mavericks won the draft lottery on Monday. If the Bulls had won the coin flip, they would have had the #1 pick in June. Just a brutal beat for Chicago.

Chicago lost the chance at the #1 pick because they lost a coin flip


With any type of lottery, luck is always involved. Little did the Mavericks know just how lucky they were in the 2025 NBA draft lottery. Dallas and Chicago both finished with a 39-43 record this past season. To determine their chance to win the draft lottery, a simple coin flip was conducted. The Mavs won the coin toss and a 1.8% chance at the #1 overall pick. Chicago received a 1.7% chance to win.

However, that 0.1% was the difference between the 12th and first overall pick on Monday. Dallas won the 2025 NBA draft lottery for the first time in franchise history. The Bulls ended up with the 12th pick in June’s NBA draft. A devastating blow for the Bulls, who are desperately trying to take a step forward as a franchise. Adding a player like Cooper Flagg would have helped.

Now, the Mavs will get to draft consensus #1 overall pick Cooper Flagg. The Chicago Bulls do not. Team insiders said Chicago’s front office got exactly what they deserved. Instead of trying to tank for a top pick, the Bulls were fully invested in trying to make the playoffs through the play-in. That plan backfired, and they have the 12th pick in the 2025 NBA draft instead of the first overall pick. Executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisova made it clear the idea of tanking is not in his DNA. Chicago will hope to find a franchise-changing player at #12 after having a chance at the #1 pick.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
coin flip pic
NBA

LATEST A simple coin flip was the difference between Dallas or Chicago having the #1 pick

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 13 2025
Steph Curry Warriors pic 2
NBA
Warriors’ Steph Curry (hamstring) is unlikely to play Game 5 on Wednesday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 13 2025

On Monday evening, the Warriors were home to face the Timberwolves in Game 4 of the West semi-finals. Minnesota had a 2-1 series lead over Golden State.  For the third…

Anthony Edwards Timberwolves pic
NBA
Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards has the fifth-most 30-point playoff games before turning 24
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 13 2025

The Timberwolves were on the road Monday night to face the Warriors in the West semi-finals. Golden State took Game 1 and then lost two in a row.  Minnesota has…

Cooper Flagg Duke pic
NBA
How quickly can Duke’s Cooper Flagg make the Dallas Mavericks a contender in the West?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 13 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 13 at 13.08.07
NBA
Jason Kidd hails ‘incredible day for the Mavericks’ as Dallas hit NBA Draft jackpot
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 13 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 13 at 10.29.14
NBA
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum suffers feared torn achilles in Game 4 vs Knicks
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 13 2025
Gilbert Arenas Talks About Son Alijah’s Car Crash With Dan Patrick
NBA
Gilbert Arenas Talks About Son Alijah’s Car Crash With Dan Patrick
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 12 2025
Arrow to top