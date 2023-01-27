A huge day at Gulfstream Park this Saturday as the horse racing big-time is back with the Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes fixture – one of the main US winter racing highlights – and to help with the build-up we’ve got our Gulfstream Park picks for all 13 races.



We run through the monster Gulfstream Park card with our quickfire tips and climaxes with the $3m Pegasus World Cup at 5:40pm (ET) – You can also check out the best horse racing betting guides ahead Saturday’s racing at Gulfstream Park and pick up plenty of tasty free bets along the way.

2023 Pegasus World Cup Stakes Day at Gulfstream Park



The Saturday Pegasus World Cup Day card at Gulfstream Park gets going at 10:50 ET and with 13 races to take in ends with the main event at 5:40pm – you can find out how to watch the action here, plus horse racing bettors in Florida, the home of Gulfstream, can get in on the action by joining the best horse racing betting sites in Florida.

Gulfstream Park Horse Racing Picks on 2023 Pegasus World Cup Day

10:50 – Race 1 – Allowance Optional Claiming (4YO plus) 1m

WATCH IT won well at Gulfstream last time out, beating Red Hot And Blue by 2 3/4 lengths – looks unexposed and could have more in the locker. On Alert and Gunesh are best of the rest.

11:19 – Race 2 – Maiden Special Weight (3YO only) 7f

SUMMONYOURCOURAGE represents the Pletcher and Ortiz Jr combination and has an overall consistent profile that gives him every chance of being in the mix. Kentucky Joker and newcomer Dark Vector are interesting too.

11:48 – Race 3 – Allowance Optional Claiming (4YO plus) 1m 3f

COOKE CREEK is down in class here and that will make him a lot more competitive – only beaten 11 lengths behind Pegasus World Cup hope Skippylongstonking last time in the Harlam’s Holiday Stakes. Cupid’s Claws and Corelli are best of the remainder.

12:17 – Race 4 – Handicap (4YO plus) 1m ½f

CAFE SOCIETY is often never too far away in his races and making his debut for a new yard today is worth chancing. Love Her Lots with Frankie Dettori riding Keeper Of Time can make their presence felt as well.

12:48 – Race 5 – Allowance Optional Claiming (4YO plus) 1m

JOURNEYMAN is expected to be a lot fitter for a recent run here at Gulfstream and has since switched to the Saffie Joseph yard. Recent course winner Not Phar Now and the hat-trick-seeking Tiz A Prince are the ones for the Trifecta.

13:19 – Race 6 – La Prevoyante Stakes presented by Don Julio (Grade 3) (4YO plus) 1m 4f

ADVENTURING was only beaten 3 lengths in the Group 3 Cardinal Stakes at Churchill Downs last time and on that form is the one to be with here with Joel Rosario doing the steering. Ultra-consistent Transient and Personal Best can follow home the main Gulfstream Park pick.

13:50 – Race 7 – Handicap (4YO plus) 1m ½f

CALIFORNIA FROLIC could be the answer in a very open affair. 4-time winner over a 1m and ran well again last time in the New Kent County Virginia Derby at Colonial Downs. Steady On has place claims, while Into The Sunrise was a tidy course winner last time and could have more to come.

14:27 – Race 8 – Inside Information Stakes presented by Brightline (Grade 2) (4YO plus) 7f

MARYQUITECONTRARY will draw the eye of racegoers after a string of wins next to her name. She’s won her last four and with the latest a 3 1/2 length win at the track, then her winning run might not be over yet. Famed is another improver that can go well after winning 3 of her last four and Miss Speedy lived up to her name last time at Woodbine.

15:01 – Race 9 – William L. McKnight Stakes presented by Davidoff Cigars (Grade 3) (4YO plus) 1m 4f

CHANNEL MAKER is the class act in the race and that can prove decisive here. Last ran in the G1 Breeders’ Cup Turf at Keeneland and now dropped into a G3 is the clear form pick. Time For Trouble, who is a half-brother to the main pick, can make it a family affair with Shawdyshawdyshawdy no forlorn hope at a bigger price.

15:34 – Race 10 – Fred W. Hooper Stakes presented by Whispering Angel (Grade 3) (4YO plus) 1m

ENDORSED was a tidy winner at Gulfstream last time out and if bringing that form to the table again is certainly one for the shortlist. Miles D has obvious claims too and Picking Up Pennies, who has won his last three, is in great order to go well again.

16:06 – Race 11 – Pegasus World Cup Filly and Mare Turf Invitational Stakes presented by Pepsi (Grade 3) (4YO plus) 1m ½f

DALIKA won the G3 Cardinal Stakes at Churchill Downs last time and that was her third win from her last four outings. Wakanaka won’t be far away either, with the Chad Brown runner Shantisara in with a squeak if make to her best.

16:40 – Race 12 – Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational Stakes presented by Qatar Racing (Grade 1) (4YO plus) 1m 1f

SPEAKING SCOUT has won three of his last four races, including the G1 Hollywood Derby at Del Mar last time out in December – the one to beat on that form. One More Bid and Ivar are considered for the place and Trifecta bets.

17:40 – Race 13 – Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes presented by Baccarat (Grade 1) (4YO plus) 1m 1f

DEFUNDED can give trained Bob Baffert this third Pegasus World Cup Stakes winner after winning his last two races and has a tidy draw in 5. Course specialist White Abarrio is feared though as he loves the Gulfstream Park stretch (4-from-4 here) and after some average recent runs the return to his favoured Florida venue can spark him back to life. The likely Pegasus World Cup favorite, Cyberknife, won’t be far away, but draw 10 make life tough.

2023 Pegasus World Cup Betting Odds

For all Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes odds click here to go to BetOnline

Cyberknife 15-8

Defunded 9-2

Proxy 9-2

Art Collector 7-1

Skippylongstocking 9-1

White Abarrio 9-1

Get Her Number 16-1

25-1 Bar

All odds correct as of Friday 27th January, but subject to change

