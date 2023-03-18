Golf

2023 Masters: Scottie Scheffler’s Masters Champions Dinner Menu Is Released

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Scottie Scheffler Golf - The American Express
Scottie Scheffler Golf - The American Express

The 2023 Masters golf tournament begins on April 6, 2023.

It is a highly anticipated event on the beautifully manicured grounds of Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

An iconic green jacket and the lifelong title of being a Masters Champion are up for grabs.

There is another part of the tournament that fans do not see but wish they did.

It is the Champions Dinner on Tuesday before the week’s action begins.

Like everything else with the Masters, it is a time-honored tradition, dating back to 1952 with Ben Hogan, when all previous champions are invited to gather for a meal chosen by the defending champion.

There is always a lot of curiosity surrounding the menu, and Scottie Scheffler’s menu for the 2023 Champions Dinner does not disappoint.

Scheffler’s Menu

Dallas Texas resident Scottie Scheffler selected cheeseburger sliders, firecracker shrimp, tortilla soup, Texas ribeye steak or blackened redfish, and a warm chocolate chip skillet cookie for dessert.

It sounds delicious, but we do wonder about the notation under the cheeseburger slider menu item.

It says “served Scottie-style.”

This menu appears to have something that should appeal to everyone.

Who Will Attend?

Perhaps more interesting than the menu is who will attend.

There is a divisiveness in golf between the PGA and LIV tours.

LIV tour Masters champions can participate in the Masters.

Former Masters Champion Bubba Watson Downplays The Divide

LIV golfer Bubba Watson, the 2012 and 2014 Masters Champion, recently spoke about his excitement to go to the Masters.

In addition to sampling Scheffler’s dinner, Watson described a camaraderie among the players that will happen at Augusta regardless of what is going on outside.

Watson looks forward to seeing his peers and says that he cheers them on from afar.

Perhaps this is the case for Watson, but it does not seem to hold true for Fred Couples, 1992 Masters Champion, who called LIV golfer and three-time Masters Champion Phil Mickelson a not-so-nice term recently.

It is safe to say that Couples and Mickelson will not be sitting beside each other should they attend the dinner.

The Masters is always must-see television; it is too bad there are no cameras at the Champions Dinner too.

Golf Betting Guides You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros
Author Image

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
rocket mortgage classic - collin morikawa golf
Golf

LATEST Players Championship Odds Update: Collin Morikawa Emerges as the New Betting Favorite

Author image David Evans  •  Mar 10 2023
Tiger Woods Ex Girlfriend Erica Herman Files Lawsuit For 30M
Golf
Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman Files Lawsuit For $30M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Mar 9 2023

Tiger Woods is back in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. While Woods made a huge comeback on the course earlier in February, it seems like his personal life…

ea705 16776663645854 1920
Golf
Jon Rahm Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds: +200 For Fourth Win Of 2023
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Mar 3 2023

Jon Rahm has been priced at 2/1 to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational as the Spaniard continues his quest to win a fourth title of 2023. Rahm has already won…

honda classic - shane lowry golf
Golf
Honda Classic Preview | Golf Betting Picks, Predictions & Best Odds
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 23 2023
Tiger Woods hands Justin Thomas A Tampon Golf
Golf
Tiger Woods Hands Justin Thomas A Tampon After Outdriving Him During Genesis Invitational Opening Round
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 17 2023
Genesis Open Jordan Spieth Golf
Golf
Genesis Open Preview | Golf Betting Picks, Predictions & Best Odds
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 16 2023
tiger woods masters 2019 golf
Golf
Tiger Woods Returns To Competitive Golf This Week At The Genesis Open On The PGA Tour
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 15 2023
Arrow to top