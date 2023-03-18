The 2023 Masters golf tournament begins on April 6, 2023.

It is a highly anticipated event on the beautifully manicured grounds of Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

An iconic green jacket and the lifelong title of being a Masters Champion are up for grabs.

There is another part of the tournament that fans do not see but wish they did.

It is the Champions Dinner on Tuesday before the week’s action begins.

Like everything else with the Masters, it is a time-honored tradition, dating back to 1952 with Ben Hogan, when all previous champions are invited to gather for a meal chosen by the defending champion.

There is always a lot of curiosity surrounding the menu, and Scottie Scheffler’s menu for the 2023 Champions Dinner does not disappoint.

Scheffler’s Menu

Dallas Texas resident Scottie Scheffler selected cheeseburger sliders, firecracker shrimp, tortilla soup, Texas ribeye steak or blackened redfish, and a warm chocolate chip skillet cookie for dessert.

It sounds delicious, but we do wonder about the notation under the cheeseburger slider menu item.

It says “served Scottie-style.”

This menu appears to have something that should appeal to everyone.

Who Will Attend?

Perhaps more interesting than the menu is who will attend.

There is a divisiveness in golf between the PGA and LIV tours.

LIV tour Masters champions can participate in the Masters.

Former Masters Champion Bubba Watson Downplays The Divide

LIV golfer Bubba Watson, the 2012 and 2014 Masters Champion, recently spoke about his excitement to go to the Masters.

In addition to sampling Scheffler’s dinner, Watson described a camaraderie among the players that will happen at Augusta regardless of what is going on outside.

Watson looks forward to seeing his peers and says that he cheers them on from afar.

Bubba Watson talks about the atmosphere at the Masters Champions Dinner and the menu this year #LIVGolfTucson @bubbawatson @RangeGoatsGC pic.twitter.com/XmmkVmxanI — LIV Golf Latest (@LIVGolfLatest) March 16, 2023

Perhaps this is the case for Watson, but it does not seem to hold true for Fred Couples, 1992 Masters Champion, who called LIV golfer and three-time Masters Champion Phil Mickelson a not-so-nice term recently.

😱 Absolutely extraordinary comments from Fred Couples on "nutbag" Phil Mickelson & "clown" Sergio Garcia Freddie coming out swinging! https://t.co/55MRcr2zOC — Paul Higham (@SportsPaulH) March 16, 2023

It is safe to say that Couples and Mickelson will not be sitting beside each other should they attend the dinner.

The Masters is always must-see television; it is too bad there are no cameras at the Champions Dinner too.

