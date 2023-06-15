Golf

123rd US Open Date & Start Time: When Is The 2023 US Open?

Paul Kelly
Scottie Scheffler Golf - US Open

The 123rd US Open is almost upon us as we approach the third major championship on the golfing calendar. Below we run through everything you need to know about the 2023 US Open, including the date and start time for the golf action from Los Angeles Country Club, LA, California.

When Does The 123rd US Open Begin?

The third major championship of the year is just days away as all of the world’s best players head to Los Angeles Golf Club for the 123rd US Open.

As you would expect with a major, the field is full of sensational golfing talent. The likes of world number one and 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is one of the main players fancied for success this week in California.

The 2023 Masters champion, Jon Rahm, is also being backed to have a strong week this week and potentially win his second US Open. Similarly, LIV Golf star and five-time major champion Brooks Koepka comes to LA in exceptional form, having won the PGA Championship last month.

The 123rd US Open action gets underway on Thursday, June 15. The first group are expected to tee of at approximately 9.45am EST.

This is the first time in 28 years that one of golf’s major championship is being held in the Los Angeles area. Looking at the golf course itself, LA Country Club will provide a stern test for golf’s elite players. It is a par 70 and over 7,200 yards in length. Not only that but the rough is extremely treacherous, so finding the fairway off the tee will be key to success this week at the 123rd US Open.

Scottie Scheffler currently heads the betting market with the best US sportsbooks. He is of course the world number one, as well as being one of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour. He aims to win his second major this week, adding to his 2022 Masters title.

Jon Rahm is next in the betting for the 2023 US Open with the best sports betting apps. He is priced at +1100 to claim a third major and his second US Open title. LIV Golf sensation and one of the most successful golfers of the modern era, Brooks Koepka, comes into this week in strong form having won the PGA Championship last month.

Rory McIlroy is another name that will always be considered in majors. However, he hasn’t won a major championship since 2014, so he will be desperate to win his fifth major and end an almost 10 year wait for his next major championship. The Northern Irishman is priced amongst the favorites at odds of +1200 to win the 123rd US Open with high limit sportsbooks.

The field is as strong as ever this week for the US Open, with so many past champions and elite golfers teeing it up at LA Country Club this week. The field is so stacked that you could quite easily make a case for 20+ golfers to win this week!

RELATED: US Open Golf Free Bets: Claim Up To $5,550 In Golf Betting Offers For Third Major

US Open – Tournament Info

  • ⛳️  Event: 123rd US Open
  • 📅  Date: Thursday June 15, 2023
  • 🕛  Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9.45am EST
  • 🏆  2022 Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 📺  TV Channel: US: NBC
  • 🏟  Venue: Los Angeles Country Club, LA, California, USA
  • 🎲  Odds: Scheffler +750 | Rahm +1100 | McIlroy +1200

US Open 2023: US Start Time & How To Watch

TV channel (US): If you have the NBC Sports channel on your TV, you will be able to watch the third major of 2023 through the NBC Golf Channel.

Live Stream (US): The US Open action is also available to stream through the NBC Sports app or NBC app. Play is due to start at 9.45am EST on Thursday.

US Open 2023 Odds

Take a look at the best offshore betting sites and claim the best bookmaker free bets ahead of this week’s action in Los Angeles:

  • Scottie Scheffler @ +750
  • Jon Rahm @ +1100
  • Brooks Koepka @ +1200
  • Rory McIlroy @ +1200
  • Viktor Hovland @ +1600
  • Patrick Cantlay @ +1800
  • Xander Schauffele @ +2200
  • Jordan Spieth @ +2500
  • Collin Morikawa @ +2500
  • Cameron Smith @ +2500

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

