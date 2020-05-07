Newcastle in pole position to sign Boubakary Soumare

Newcastle have been linked with a move for Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare this summer.
As per Football Insider, they are in pole position to sign the midfielder for a knockdown fee.
The Premier League outfit have done their groundwork on the midfielder and Steve Nickson thinks Soumare can succeed in English football.
Apparently, Ligue 1’s premature ending has cost the club financially and they could be forced to sell some players to recoup that money.
Newcastle tried to sign Soumare earlier this season as well and they had a bid accepted as well. However, the player chose to turn them down.
It will be interesting to see if his stance has changed since then.
Newcastle are close to a takeover and they are an attractive project now. The Magpies could have a top class manager in charge soon and that will certainly help them lure quality players.
Soumare is very highly rated in France and he could be a superb long term signing for Newcastle. They are in desperate need of a midfield controller like him.
The 21-year-old would be the ideal partner for Longstaff at the heart of Newcastle’s midfield.
Newcastle must improve their midfield options this summer and the signing of Soumare would be a step in the right direction.