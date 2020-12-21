Mohamed Aboutrika claims Liverpool could sell Mohamed Salah

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah recently revealed that he was disappointed with Jurgen Klopp’s decision to appoint Trent Alexander-Arnold as the captain against Midtjylland in the Champions League.

It seems that the Egyptian international is frustrated with life at Anfield and he is considering a future away from the Premier League club.





Mohamed Salah’s former international teammate Mohamed Aboutrika has claimed that the Liverpool forward is upset with the situation at Anfield. However, he refused to list all the reasons behind Salah’s frustration.

The Liverpool star recently revealed his admiration for Real Madrid and Barcelona and Mohamed Aboutrika believes that the Egyptian will eventually join one of the Spanish joints in future.

“I called Salah about his situation at Liverpool and he is upset, but that would never affect his performance on the field,” Aboutrika told beIN Sports.

“I know that Salah is not happy in Liverpool, he told me the reasons why he is not happy but they are secrets and I cannot talk about it in public. One of the reasons that made Salah angry was that he was not the captain against Midtjylland.”

It will be interesting to see if Jurgen Klopp can hold on to his star forward beyond this season.

Mohammed Salah has helped Liverpool win the Champions League and the Premier League and he will be hoping to replicate that feat once again before leaving Anfield.

He is one of the best players in the world right now and it would be no surprise if Real Madrid or Barcelona tried to sign him. However, Barcelona are going through financial duress right now and it will be interesting to see if they can afford Liverpool’s asking price for Mohamed Salah.

The Reds banked €160m for Philippe Coutinho when the Brazilian moved to Barcelona and it would be fair to assume that Liverpool will demand a lot more for Mohamed Salah, who is a far better player.

Aboutrika added: “If Salah was a player at Real Madrid or Barcelona, and playing at the same level as Liverpool, he would’ve won the Ballon d’Or, and it is normal for a Spanish newspaper to ask Salah about Real Madrid and Barcelona.

“In my opinion, Liverpool are considering selling Salah for economic purposes.

“I do not have any influence over Salah’s decisions, he is my friend and brother, and he is smart enough to know what is best for him.”