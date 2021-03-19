Marcelo Bielsa raves about Rodrigo; drops hint on Leeds summer transfer plans

Marcelo Bielsa has dropped a hint that he may not look to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window.

Leeds United have been heavily reliant on Patrick Bamford, and there are suggestions that Bielsa should look to add more quality in the forward department.





However, the Argentine claims that he is happy with the attacking force he has got at the moment and has played down Leeds’ need to sign a new striker.

Bielsa said, as quoted by The Mirror: “Tyler Roberts, Bamford and Rodrigo can all play as a centre-forward and Rodrigo and Tyler can also play behind the centre-forward.

“They are all options, and throughout different stages of the campaign, they have given positive responses.”

Leeds signed Rodrigo from Valencia for a club-record £26 million, but the Spaniard has mostly played in the number 10 role.

Rodrigo has managed just three goals in 20 appearances this season for the Whites, but Bielsa believes that he will come good.

Bielsa took him off after bringing him on against Chelsea on Saturday. The Argentine felt that Rodrigo needs more time to regain his sharpness with his season being disrupted by a series of injuries and coronavirus.

“ For me in particular and Leeds as his club, we have seen what Rodrigo is capable of,” he added. “For me, he is a great striker who when he finds his best form, is a very dangerous forward and very useful.”

SL View

It seems that Bielsa is already thinking about the next season, although the Argentine is yet to pen a contract extension at the club.

Phil Hay of The Athletic has claimed recently that Leeds are looking to sign a midfielder in the summer transfer window as cover for Kalvin Phillips.

The club feel that they don’t have another player in the mould of Phillips, and a reliable back-up option is needed when he gets injured.

Leeds will face Fulham in the Premier League this weekend