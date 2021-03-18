Predicted Leeds United starting line-up vs Fulham

Leeds United will travel to Craven Cottage on Friday night to face Fulham in the Premier League.

The Whites have picked up just one win from their last six games, although the results do not reflect the true picture. Leeds have played really well in some of their games, but they just couldn’t find their finishing boots.





Marcelo Bielsa confirmed in the press conference yesterday that Patrick Bamford is fit again, and he is available for selection. However, Rodrigo Moreno has picked up a muscle injury in training.

With Rodrigo out, it’s likely to be another start for Tyler Roberts.

Bielsa has hinted that he doesn’t wish to rush any of his defenders – Gaetano Berardi or Robin Koch – into action soon, which means Diego Llorente and Pascal Struijk are likely to start.

Ezgjan Alioski, who is reportedly close to joining Galatasaray in the summer, could be dropped to the bench, with Stuart Dallas occupying his position.

The 29-year-old is out of contract in the summer, and he is unlikely to sign a new deal at the Yorkshire club.

Leeds must be looking to get back to winning ways, and Bielsa should look to bolster his midfield, especially away from home. Mateusz Klich is likely to start against Fulham.

Jack Harrison and Raphinha are expected to operate on the wings alongside Bamford.

Here’s the predicted Leeds starting line-up vs Fulham: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Roberts, Harrison, Bamford, Raphinha.

In other news, Patrick Bamford is in Gareth Southgate’s plans for his first senior England call-up.