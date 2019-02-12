Manchester United boss opts for pace up front against PSG

Manchester United go head-to-head with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday aiming to bag a first-leg advantage in the tie.
United were unconvincing during the group stage, finishing second behind Juventus, but they have enjoyed a massive upturn in their fortunes following Jose Mourinho’s departure from Old Trafford.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has led United to a 11-game unbeaten run since replacing Mourinho, but Tuesday’s game is undoubtedly the biggest test his team has faced to date.
United haven’t reached the quarter-finals of this competition since 2013/14 and crashed out against Sevilla at this stage last season.
PSG topped their group ahead of Liverpool and Napoli during the opening stage, but their recent record in England is woeful.
They have won just one of their 10 away games in all competitions against English opposition, with their solitary victory coming at Chelsea in 2016.
With PSG missing both Neymar and Edinson Cavani through injury, United are strongly fancied to continue their recent resurgence and progress to the last eight.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Here's how the Reds line up…
Follow the match in the #MUFC Official App: https://t.co/5Ab1IkVQX3
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 12, 2019
Le onze de départ 🆚 @ManUtd 👊
🏆 #MUPSG
🔴🔵 #AllezParis pic.twitter.com/OuI0grDbJg
— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) February 12, 2019