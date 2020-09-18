Manchester United agree five year contract with Alex Telles

Manchester United are keen on signing Alex Telles this summer.

According to the reliable Mohamed Bouhafsi, the Premier League giants have now agreed on a five-year contract with the left-back and they will have to agree on a fee with his club now.





🔴🔴 Alex Telles has agreed a 5-year contract with Manchester United – Premier League club will now seek to agree a fee with FC Porto. PSG are also there, still thinking about whether or not to make a concrete move. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) September 18, 2020

PSG are keen on the Porto defender as well and it will be interesting to see if United can fend off the competition and secure the 27-year-old’s services.

They need to add more quality and depth to their full-back positions and Telles has proven his quality in Europe with Porto. He has the talent to make the step up to the Premier League and succeed with Manchester United.

The Red Devils certainly have the resources to pull off the signing and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds in the coming weeks.

Telles will add more competition for the left-back starting berth and it could help the likes of Shaw to improve and perform better.

Manchester United will be hoping to challenge for the title this year and some extra competition and quality in their squad could do them a world of good.