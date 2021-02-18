Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling sends his condolences to bereaved Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips lost his grandmother Val Crosby this morning, and has taken to Twitter to post a heartfelt tribute to her.

I am heartbroken to say that my Grandma Val passed away this morning. I can’t put into words what you are to me and our family- the Queen of our hearts.

I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for you and I’m glad the world got to see how much you mean to me. I love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZnbgzH2fAO — Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) February 18, 2021

She played a huge role in the upbringing of the England international midfielder, and she made a cameo appearance in the Amazon documentary Take Us Home.





Granny Val as she was fondly called was also a huge Leeds supporter during her lifetime, and the Elland Road outfit sent their best wishes when she took ill:

🤍 One of our biggest fans isn’t too well at the moment. Keep fighting Granny Val! You can do it! #MOT #Family pic.twitter.com/BGegMSLLrH — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 16, 2021

Unfortunately, she could not make it, and Leeds and Manchester City star Raheem Sterling have sent their condolences to Phillips:

💙 The thoughts of everyone at #LUFC are with Kalvin and the family. RIP Granny Val, thank you for helping us create history pic.twitter.com/0HMCb8E5Qg — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 18, 2021

Sorry for your loss bro. Condolences to everyone 🙏🏾❤️ — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) February 18, 2021

Sterling has once again proven his class, putting club rivalry aside to send support to his England teammate.

Phillips is currently out injured and will miss tomorrow’s trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers, and it is safe to say that he will be hugely missed – as evident in the 4-2 defeat at the hands of Arsenal on Sunday.

Leeds hosts Southampton next Tuesday before hosting Aston Villa on Saturday, and they will be hoping to have their influential midfielder back for those games.

The Whites star would also have to be emotionally and psychologically fit after he attains full physical fitness and completely recovers from his injury, and the club and his teammates will surely be providing him with the needed succour after the heartbreaking development.

In other news, injured Leeds defender has shared his fitness update on Twitter.