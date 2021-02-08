Reaction: Manchester City fans praise Phil Foden’s display vs Liverpool

Some Manchester City fans on Twitter have hailed the performance of Phil Foden during the club’s comfortable 4-1 Premier League win over Liverpool on Sunday.

The Cityzens headed into the Reds clash on the back of a nine-match winning league streak, but they had an average first-half where Ilkay Gundogan missed a penalty.





Gundogan made amends within four minutes of the restart as he scored from the rebound of Foden’s shot which was saved by Alisson.

Mohamed Salah brought the Reds back into the game by scoring from the penalty spot after the hour mark, but the Cityzens soon fought back to take the lead.

A poor pass from Alisson gifted Bernardo Silva with possession and he squared the ball to Gundogan for an easy tap-in.

Moments later, Alisson made another blunder by passing the ball straight to Foden in the box. The youngster delivered a cross which Raheem Sterling headed into an empty goal.

With the Cityzens cruising towards a victory, Foden came up with a moment of sheer brilliance as he scored with a powerful effort which beat Alisson at the near post.

His showing caught the eye of a number of Cityzens fans and some of them took to Twitter to heap praise on him.

Since the media won’t say it, I will. Pep and City’s Academy deserve a ton of credit for producing and developing the best English talent of this new generation, Phil Foden. — ⚡️🇧🇼 (@Priceless_Silva) February 7, 2021

Foden did that at Anfield. He is honestly a special player. I just love him 💙😭 — TRA. (@RoseMCFC) February 7, 2021

Foden’s learning curve has been immense. Credits to pep💙 — D Vengatesh (@mcfc_vengatesh) February 7, 2021

Foden is so good — ˗ˏˋ нαяяι ˊˎ˗ (@mcfcHarri) February 7, 2021

Foden started in the false number nine role with manager Pep Guardiola opting against playing Gabriel Jesus despite the Brazilian scoring in back-to-back games.

The 20-year-old did not have much of an impact during the first half, but he turned up after the interval which was the case with the likes of Sterling and Gundogan.

Aside from his goal and assist, Foden was also effective defensively with two tackles, three interceptions and won 10 of his 15 duels attempted.

It was almost the perfect display for the youngster, who is finally finding his feet after being restricted to limited game time in recent years.

Foden has bagged 10 goals and six assists from 28 games this term. He excelled against Liverpool and has two goals and two assists in just two league meetings with the Reds.

