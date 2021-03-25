Man Utd believe Bruno Fernandes could be key to signing of £40m-rated youngster

Manchester United believe that star man Bruno Fernandes could be influential should they make a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto, according to a report by Football Insider.

Neto arrived at Wolves in the summer transfer window of 2019 from Braga for a reported £18 million, following a two-year loan spell at Lazio.





During his time at Molineux, he has impressed, scoring eight Premier League goals and helping his side to a Europa League quarter-final.

This has attracted the attention of some of the biggest clubs in England. And, at just 21 years of age, there could be a lot more to come from the winger.

Football Insider states that Manchester United are interested in the Portuguese, with playmaker Bruno Fernandes potentially playing a key role in prising him away from the Midlands.

The former Sporting CP man plays with Neto on the international stage. Both are expected to be in Portugal’s squad for the upcoming European Championships this summer.

Any potential swoop for Neto could be dependent on the outcome of some of Man Utd’s other pursuits.

Last summer, the Red Devils were involved in the headline transfer saga of the window, having tried to bring Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford.

However, Man Utd refused to pay the €120m asking price, and the Englishman stayed in the Bundesliga.

It is unclear whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will be back in for Sancho this summer. However, Neto offers a much cheaper alternative should they decide to spend their money elsewhere.

Aston Villa man Jack Grealish has also been named as a potential target, but he would likely cost significantly more than Neto.

