Lyon duo Memphis Depay and Houssem Aouar poised for a move to ‘one of the top three clubs in the world’

Memphis Depay and Houssem Aouar have been key to Lyon’s success in Ligue 1 this term. Prior to their defeat against Metz on Sunday, Rudi Garcia’s side sat at the top of the Ligue 1 table tied with PSG.

While both players are focused on competing for a title, Depay and Aouar are looking ahead to the future.





According to the French outlet Canal+, a move to one of the top three clubs in the world is in their sights, with Depay making it clear just how much each player would grow with one of the best sides on the globe.

“We know we play for a very big club but we want to go to one of the top three clubs in the world,” he told Canal+. “Then you will see Houssem, he will get 10 times better. For me, it’s the same.”

Depay, who’s already bagged 11 goals and tallied five assists in 2020/21, will see his current deal with Lyon expire in the summer. The Netherlands international had been previously linked with a move to Barcelona to reunite with former Dutch manager Ronald Koeman, but it never came together.

However, the Catalan giants are still keen on Depay and could look to secure his signature this summer when his contract runs out with Lyon. The striker has been with the French side since 2017 after spending two unsuccessful years at Old Trafford.

His stint in the Premier League certainly didn’t go as planned, failing to really make his mark in arguably the best league in the world, scoring just two goals in 33 appearances with Manchester United.

Depay has been lethal during his time with Lyon though and at just 26-years old, the time could be now to join a club of Barca’s profile.

As for Aouar, he is just 22 years of age and was on the radar of Arsenal last summer, but he ended up staying at Lyon. A very bright and versatile midfielder, Aouar’s best footballing days are certainly ahead of him.

The Gunners are still keeping tabs on him and could also move for the youngster in the following transfer window. Aouar has netted three times and supplied three assists in 15 appearances this term.

The midfielder made his senior debut with Lyon at the tender age of 19 and has been a staple in their squad ever since. Arsenal undoubtedly lacks creativity in the middle of the pitch, therefore Aouar could be the answer to their problems.

While the France international is interested in taking the next step in his career, Aouar made it known how much he’s loved playing with Depay.

“If this is the last season that I play with Memphis, of course I would be sad because he is a great player and I take enormous pleasure in playing with him.”

While it seems unlikely these two will end up on the same team once an exit from Lyon becomes a reality, Depay and Aouar clearly have tremendous respect for each other.

They will both play a vital factor in Lyon’s ambitions to dethrone PSG this season. It’s safe to say a Ligue 1 title would be the perfect way to end their careers at Groupama Stadium.