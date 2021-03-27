Luke Ayling sends message to Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips

Leeds United defender Luke Ayling has sent a brilliant message to Kalvin Phillips on social networking site Twitter.

Phillips played the entire game on Thursday as England won 5-0 against San Marino in the World Cup qualifier at Wembley.





Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored twice, while James Ward-Prowse and Ollie Watkins also got their names on the scoresheet as England dominated the game throughout.

The 25-year-old midfielder is gradually establishing himself as a regular member of the England squad.

Phillips tweeted after the match – “No greater feeling.” Ayling replied to him – “It’s really great to see my man”

It’s really great to see my man 💙💙💙 https://t.co/6IIp3YCzlh — Luke Ayling (@lukeayling_8) March 26, 2021

Phillips, once again, has been simply outstanding for Leeds this season. It is a matter of pride for all the Whites fans that he is representing the national team, and doing so well, getting rave reviews from his manager.

There were claims made by several journalists that Gareth Southgate could include Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford in the national team set-up for the World-Cup qualifiers.

Bamford narrowly missed out, with Southgate opting for Aston Villa striker Watkins who scored on his debut against San Marino.

Ayling has been equally outstanding for Leeds this season, and Southgate was reportedly impressed by him as well. However, it seems he will have to wait for his chances.

