Lucas Moura claims three Tottenham players did well vs West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur lost 2-1 against West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Lucas Moura claimed yesterday that three Spurs players – Gareth Bale, Matt Doherty and Dele Alli – did well for the north London club despite the defeat.





Doherty and Bale came on during the half-time break while Alli replaced Sergio Reguilon in the 77th minute.

🗣"We had opportunities to score and draw the game, so we need to do better" Lucas Moura says Gareth Bale had a good impact for Tottenham after coming on half-time but says they needed to convert their chances better pic.twitter.com/0nv7wqWh8L — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 21, 2021

SL View

Spurs have now lost five of their last six games in the league, and Jose Mourinho has admitted that his side will struggle to get into the top four.

Bale certainly made a strong impact during the game. He was very sharp with his touches and movement, reminding everyone that he is still a class act.

The 31-year-old was very direct with his runs and played some good cross-field deliveries. He made room for himself and created two shooting opportunities, with the second one rattling the crossbar.

Moura scored with a header that came from a pin-point cross from Bale. Many Spurs fans have suggested on Twitter that Mourinho should start Bale regularly, although the Spurs boss feels that he is not ready to start two games in a row.

Spurs are in real danger here and it is gradually coming down to the point where their season hinges on how they fare in the Europa League.

They are nine points behind fourth-placed Hammers, and although they have a game in hand, the gap is significant.

Spurs can still win the Carabao Cup and the Europa League this season, but they need to improve their Premier League form soon.