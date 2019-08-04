Lo Celso set to join Tottenham imminently

Tottenham are set to sign Giovani Lo Celso this summer.
According to the Canal Plus Journalist Romain Collet-Gaudin, the Londoners will pay around €70m for the Real Betis playmaker.
Lo Celso will sign a five-year contract with the Premier League outfit.
Spurs have been trying to sign the midfielder for a while now and it seems that an agreement has been reached.
Romain has tweeted that the transfer is now imminent.
Pochettino will be delighted to have secured a key target’s services. Lo Celso would add a new dimension to Tottenham’s play.
The attacking midfielder can play in the wide areas as well and he will add flair and goals to the side. He managed to score 16 times last season.
Lo Celso will complete Tottenham’s midfield alongside the likes of Ndombele and Sissoko.
Spurs have been very active in the transfer market this summer and they will be looking to challenge for the top honours.
Players like Lo Celso can help them bridge the gap with Liverpool and Manchester City next season.
Here is how the Spurs fans have reacted to the news.
