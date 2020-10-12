Liverpool fans react as Naby Keita tests positive for Coronavirus

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has apparently tested positive for Coronavirus.

Keita is currently on international duty with Guinea and four of his teammates have tested positive as well as per Foot224.





The 25-year-old Liverpool midfielder is now expected to follow the protocols and self-isolate for two weeks. He is not set to miss the Merseyside Derby later this week.

Liverpool have suffered in the recent weeks with their key players testing positive and it will be interesting to see if the club can contain the spread in the coming months.

The likes of Thiago Alcantara, Xherdan Shaqiri and Sadio Mane tested positive recently but they are expected to be available for the game against Everton.

The Reds were thrashed 7-2 by Aston Villa last time out and they will be desperate to bounce back with a big win here. A comfortable win over Everton could give them the morale boost they need right now.

Everton have been in fantastic form so far this season and Liverpool will need to be at their best this week.

The absence of Keita will certainly be a blow for them. The Reds could have used his craft and imagination in the midfield. Also, he is a fantastic presser who could have made a difference against the likes of Rodriguez.

Here is how the Liverpool fans have reacted to the news.

What did I say… Lfc players probably the spreaders here. Madness. Should have kept them all home. Naby out for two weeks now too. Dropping like flies. https://t.co/pDcupPkdpv — GaGs 🏆©️ (@GagsTandon) October 11, 2020

Null and void all football, it’s the only answer. — B 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇩🇪 (@theklopposphere) October 11, 2020

International breaks were such a good idea!!! — ً (@nabydeco08) October 11, 2020

The authorities are responsible for this. Highly irresponsible to be having players travel the world in this environment. — Suhas A R (@Suhas2009) October 11, 2020

Yes, this international break was just a splendid idea. 🤦🏻‍♀️ more incoming when the players are back, and not just for Liverpool. — Rachel (@RachelJuly2009) October 11, 2020