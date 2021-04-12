Leeds United plan to build defence around Diego Llorente next season

Leeds United plan to build their defence around centre-back Diego Llorente following his impressive displays over the past few months, Football Insider reports.

The Spaniard joined the Whites from Real Sociedad for £18 million last summer but played just 81 minutes in the first half of the league season due to multiple groin injuries.

He made his comeback in early January against Newcastle United but lasted for just 10 minutes before picking up a fresh hamstring problem.

He has since overcome his injury troubles and has started the last seven league games for the Yorkshire outfit, where they have been on the winning side on four occasions.

It is now reported that manager Marcelo Bielsa and the backroom staff have been impressed with Llorente and plan to build their backline around him.

Sportslens view:

Llorente has established himself as a regular starter since his recovery from a hamstring injury which exhibits the manager’s confidence in his ability.

He has proved his worth with a few standout displays, and one of those came against Manchester City on Saturday, where Leeds secured a stunning 2-1 win with 10 men.

The Spain international managed one tackle, two interceptions, six clearances and blocked five shots from the runaway league leaders.

Bielsa has reverted to a two-man central defence in recent months. Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Luke Ayling and Robin Koch have all partnered Llorente.

It remains to be seen whether the club pursues another high-profile centre-back to play alongside Llorente to make the push for European football next term.

