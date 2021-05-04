Leeds United keen on Club Brugge forward Noa Lang

According to The Telegraph, Leeds United are interested in bringing Club Brugge forward Noa Lang to Elland Road this summer.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa wants to strengthen his attack heading into next campaign and has been linked with a renewed interest in Rangers star Ryan Kent.





However, the Premiership giants are not keen on letting one of their best players leave anytime soon with Champions League football available next term and a title defence to look forward to.

Leeds are looking at other options and have been impressed with Lang’s performances.

The Netherlands youth international fired Brugge to the Jupiler Pro League title with 15 goals and seven assists in 25 games, and he is attracting the Yorkshire outfit and other suitors across Europe.

The 21-year-old turned his loan from Ajax into a permanent deal, signing a deal until 2024 and it would take around £20 million for Leeds and others to have a chance of landing him this summer.

Sportslens View

Lang scored once in six Champions League games last term and is looking to help fire his side to the Europe’s elite competition via the Belgian league’s play-offs.

The youngster will be keen to continue playing in Europe next term, and whether he will be willing to sacrifice that to join Leeds remains to be seen.

The Whites will need to improve in the final third next term in order to qualify for European football, and landing Lang could help boost their chances.

Jack Harrison and Raphinha have been Bielsa’s main options on the wings, but another top forward will help provide quality cover and competition.

Lang can play across the forward line and also through the middle and his versatility will come in handy at Leeds if a move works out.

