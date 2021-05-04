Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford’s chance of making the Euros receives boost as UEFA approve 26-man squads

UEFA have confirmed that countries participating in this summer’s European Championship can have up to 26 players in their squads.

🏆 #EURO2020 squads will feature up to 26 players. 👕 Squad lists will be submitted on 1 June, but teams will be able to make unlimited replacements in case of serious injury or illness before the first match. Goalkeepers can be replaced ahead of each match. Full details: ⬇️ — UEFA (@UEFA) May 4, 2021

The news will come as a boost for England manager Gareth Southgate, with three additional players now guaranteed spots.





Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has been tipped to make the Three Lions Euros squad following his brilliant Premier League campaign, and BBC journalist Adam Pope thinks the UEFA update has handed him a realistic chance of going to the tournament.

Patrick Bamford’s chance of making the Euros boosted. #lufc https://t.co/t4IkQjFVae — Adam Pope (@apopey) May 4, 2021

Bamford has scored 14 goals and assisted seven others in 34 Premier League games this term, and the Leeds star deserves to be in the England camp this summer.

Southgate prefered Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins ahead of the 27-year-old during the last international games in March, and it will be interesting to see whether he will change his mind.

The Three Lions boss has been at Elland Road on a couple of occasions to run the rule over the Leeds hitman, and he could look to consider him in his 26-man Euros squad.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane will be leading the line for the country at the tournament, and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to make the squad as one of his covers.

Watkins, Southampton’s Danny Ings, Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham and Bamford will be looking to join the duo, and despite the chance to add three additional players to his squad, Southgate is likely to pick just three or four out and out strikers given the versatility of the likes of Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling.

Leeds face Spurs, Burnley, Southampton and West Bromwich Albion in their remaining games of the campaign, and Bamford’s performances in those fixtures could have a huge say on his chances of playing at the Euros.

