Blog Teams Leeds United Leeds United fans react as Sky Sports’ Jim White aims thinly-veiled dig at head coach Marcelo Bielsa for not speaking English

Leeds United fans react as Sky Sports’ Jim White aims thinly-veiled dig at head coach Marcelo Bielsa for not speaking English

27 November, 2019 English Championship, General Football News, Leeds United, Site News

Leeds United are currently top of the English Championship table following an impressive start to the campaign that has seen them win 11 of their opening 18 games.

The Elland Road outfit have lost just thrice, drawing the other four, and fans are hoping Marcelo Bielsa can finally lead them to Premier League promotion after narrowly missing out last term.

The Argentine head coach is highly revered across Yorkshire, and it’s not a surprise that a lot of Leeds fans have come after Sky Sports and talkSPORT presenter Jim White after he aimed a thinly-veiled dig at the 64-year-old.

White claims Bielsa should emulate Arsenal manager Unai Emery by speaking English in his press conferences, and Leeds fans have reacted thus on Twitter:

While Spanish-speaking Bielsa uses some of his assistants as translators during pressers, the Argentine understands some English but as yet, he has not felt comfortable enough to hold a press conference without a translator.

Moreover, he doesn’t want his words to be taken out of context, and it remains to be seen if some of them don’t get lost in translation.

Leeds fans don’t care which language their head coach speaks as long as the team keeps delivering the results.

Nevertheless, Bielsa has admitted he desires to speak English in his press conferences, and maybe promotion to the top-flight would force him to fast-track his language lessons.

Noel Whelan lavishes praise on Leeds duo after Reading win

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Follow me on Twitter: @adefunmiloye