Leeds star Stuart Dallas gives verdict on Kemar Roofe joining Rangers

Leeds United star Stuart Dallas has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Rangers bringing Kemar Roofe to Ibrox.

As announced on Rangers’ official website, the Gers have signed former Leeds striker Roofe from Anderlecht on a four-year contract.





Dallas, who can play as a winger or as a left-back, played with Roofe at Leeds, and the Northern Ireland international believes that Rangers have made a “great signing”.

🔥 great signing. Buzzing for you @roofe Go and do your thing 💙 https://t.co/yOusZkWvQ8 — stuart dallas (@dallas_stuart) August 4, 2020

Good signing for Rangers

Roofe struggled to make a huge impact at Anderlecht this past season, with the 27-year-old striker having injury problems.

The former West Bromwich Albion man has had injury issues when he was at Leeds as well, but when he played and was in form, he was superb.

According to WhoScored, the 27-year-old scored 15 goals for Leeds in the Championship in 2018-19 and scored 11 goals in the league in 2017-18.

With the signing of Roofe, Rangers now have three quality strikers, with Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe already at Ibrox.

Rangers now have a very potent and strong front-line, and it will strengthen their chances of winning the Scottish Premiership title this season ahead of bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic.

The Hoops, though, are still favourites, but Rangers will be a force to be reckoned with.