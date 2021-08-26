Leeds rocked as Noa Lang fee reportedly rises by 25%

Leeds have suffered a big blow with Voetbal Primeur reporting that Club Brugge are demanding a £25 million fee for Noa Lang.

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa is keen to bring the 22-year-old forward to Elland Road this summer (Voetbal Belgie).

And it is suggested that Leeds were ready to pay around £20 million for the Dutch attacker.

Club Brugge have seemingly moved the goalposts, however.

Leeds blow as Lang fee is now £25m

The Belgian outfit are now said to be demanding £5 million more for the Holland under-21 international according to Voetbal Primeur.

That’s a huge 25% increase on the original fee that Leeds thought was needed to prise him away from Brugge.

Whether the West Yorkshire outfit will go back in for him remains to be seen. He is such an exciting talent, however. £25 million would still represent decent value for Leeds.

Lang bagged 16 goals and seven assists in 29 league games last season. He can play anywhere along the front-line, possesses blistering pace and has terrific movement.

The Dutchman would certainly provide Leeds with a completely different dimension to their attacking play.

Bielsa should be doing everything he can to convince Andrea Radrizzani to part with the £25 million required to sign Lang this summer.

Stats obtained via Who Scored.