Leeds reportedly eye swoop for American powerhouse Daryl Dike

Leeds United are interested in signing Orlando City powerhouse Daryl Dike this summer according to a report from TEAMtalk.

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa desperately needs to add some more firepower to his ranks at Elland Road before the transfer window slams shut.

Providing more quality competition and cover for Patrick Bamford will be crucial to Leeds’ hopes of achieving success this season.

And it seems as though Bielsa has his sights set on the perfect man for the job.

Leeds eyeing Dike swoop

TEAMtalk reckon that Bielsa is eyeing a move to bring the United States international to Elland Road this summer.

Dike would be a fine addition for the Whites.

The 21-year-old could be available for around £18 million this summer (TEAMtalk). That’s very good value but Leeds allegedly want to take him on loan first.

The striker spent time with Barnsley on loan last season and bagged nine goals in 21 games for the Championship outfit.

Dike is incredibly powerful and is absolutely rapid along the ground. He was recently compared to Lukaku by fans and Barnsley ace Jordan Williams (The Yorkshire Post).

The Orlando ace would undoubtedly be a real hit at Leeds and would offer Bielsa an entirely different option through the middle.

£18 million seems like an absolute steal. Leeds should get this one wrapped up asap.

