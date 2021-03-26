Leeds fans respond to Ezgjan Alioski’s Twitter post

Saikat
Ezgjan Alioski

Ezgjan Alioski took to social networking site Twitter to share his reaction after North Macedonia lost against Romania on Thursday.

The 29-year-old winger provided an assist for Arijan Ademi as Romania lost 3-2.


Alioski also picked up a yellow card during the game. He posted this message on Twitter:

Alioski has been brilliant for Leeds this season in the Premier League.

The versatile attacking midfielder, who has mostly played as a left-back under Marcelo Bielsa, has started in 20 games this season, and a further seven appearances have come from the bench. He has also scored two goals.

According to reports from Football Insider, Alioski has agreed a pre-contract deal with Turkish outfit Galatasaray.

Alioski is out of contract in the summer, and the Whites have failed to agree a new deal with him. He looks set to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season, and Galatasaray could be his next destination.

Many Leeds and Galatasaray fans took to Twitter to respond to Alioski’s post.

Some Leeds fans feel that Alioski’s legacy at the club will be destroyed if he moves to the Turkish club.

Here are some of the selected tweets:

Alioski has been a solid servant for the club, and Leeds will have to sign a good replacement for him in the summer.

