Leeds winger Ezgjan Alioski agrees pre-contract with Galatasaray – Report

According to reports from Football Insider, Leeds United winger Ezgjan Alioski has agreed a pre-contract deal with Turkish outfit Galatasaray.

Alioski joined the Yorkshire club in 2017 from Lugano. He has made over 150 appearances for the club and has scored 21 goals.





The North Macedonia international was a key member of the side that earned a promotion to the Premier League last season.

He has been impressive in the Premier League as well, managing two goals in 27 Premier League appearances.

Alioski is out of contract in the summer, and the Whites have failed to agree a new deal with him.

The 29-year-old now looks set to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

SL View

Alioski, who currently earns around £15,000-a-week at Elland Road, has been a reliable player under Marcelo Bielsa.

While he is a natural winger, in recent season, he has often been used as a left-back.

He may not get the limelight that other Leeds players enjoy but he is well-respected and loved by his teammates and the fans.

Alioski has been a reliable squad player for the club, and Leeds will have to sign a good replacement for him in the summer.

