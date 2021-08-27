Journalist: Will Hughes to Crystal Palace is done-deal

Crystal Palace are close to signing Will Hughes this summer.

According to talkSport journalist, Alex Crook, the two clubs have agreed a deal in the region of £5.5 million-plus add-ons.

Told this is now a done deal. Announcement tomorrow. £5.5m up front plus add-ons. Good signing for #CPFC https://t.co/tZyuBbyZhV — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) August 26, 2021

Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano has added a small update on the story, saying Hughes is close to joining the Eagles, and that talks are at an advanced stage.

Tottenham are working to complete Moussa Sissoko deal with Watford, confirmed. He’s the main name in the list to replace Will Hughes who’s close to join Crystal Palace – talks at final stages. ⚪️ #THFC Serge Aurier move to Lille depends on Çelik-Atletico Madrid talks. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Hornets this summer after turning down a contract extension beyond June next year.

The former Derby County midfielder has made 77 Premier League appearances previously, and he will be a quality addition for the Eagles.

It’s been a busy summer for Palace, with the Eagles making as many as six signings this summer.

Watford are looking to replenish the void left by Hughes by signing Moussa Sissoko from Tottenham Hotspur in the next few days.

Sissoko brings with him a wealth of Premier League experience and could play a big role in helping them keep their status in the top tier.

Hughes was recently demoted to the reserves. It seems it is the best possible solution for the player as he heads the exit door with Palace sealing his move.

He will compete with the likes of James McArthur, Luka Milivojevic, Jairo Riedewald, Conor Gallagher and Cheikh Kouyate for the midfield slots.

