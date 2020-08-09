Journalist claims Kalvin Phillips to hold talks with Marcelo Bielsa over international future

The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has claimed on Twitter that Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips wants to hold talks with Marcelo Bielsa about his international future.

Nixon, who is a well-known and well-respected journalist, has claimed that Jamaica are very interested in taking Phillips into their international fold.





The midfielder reportedly wants to talk to his Leeds head coach Bielsa to see if this would create any disruption next season.

The West Yorkshire club will play in the Premier League next season after winning automatic promotion from the Championship.

Leeds. Kalvin Phillips wants talks with Bielsa about his international future. Jamaica very serious as revealed. But needs to know if this would be a disruption to playing in Prem this season. #priorities — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 9, 2020

Stats

Phillips is one of the best players in the current Leeds team, and has progressed a lot over the past two seasons under Bielsa.

According to WhoScored, the 24-year-old scored two goals and provided two assists in 37 Championship matches for Leeds this past season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the midfielder scored one goal and provided three assists in 44 league games for the Whites, according to WhoScored.

Playing for the Jamaica national football team will only make Phillips a better player, and it is hard to see Leeds head coach Bielsa asking him not to take the opportunity if the midfielder wants to.

Leeds have not played in the Premier League since 2004.