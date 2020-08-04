Journalist claims Benfica offer for reported Leeds United target Edinson Cavani

Leeds United’s reported hopes of signing Edinson Cavani have taken a blow, according to a claim made by well-known and well-respected journalist Nicolo Schira on Twitter.

ESPN Uruguay recently reported of interest in Cavani from Leeds, who have won promotion to the Premier League for the 2020-21 campaign.





The Uruguay international striker is a free agent at the moment, having left French giants Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The report claimed that Leeds have made contact with the 33-year-old former Palermo and Napoli star.

The Whites’ owner Andrea Radrizzani himself suggested last month that he could make a move for Cavani again this summer, having tried to sign him in the January transfer window, as quoted in Football Italia.

However, it seems that Leeds will suffer disappointment in their reported attempt to sign the Uruguayan.

Well-known transfer market expert Schira has claimed on Twitter that Benfica are in advanced talks with Cavani and have offered him an annual salary of €8 million (£7.22 million) plus add-ons.

#Benfica are in advanced talks to sign Edinson #Cavani as a free agent (offered €8M + add-ons/year) and #Gremio’s winger #EvertonSoares, who could sign 5-year contract. Benfica are set to pay him €20M + add-ons and #Gremio will recive a 15% on a future sale. #transfers — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) August 4, 2020

Although Leeds are a massive club and will be in the Premier League next season, it is hard to see Radrizzani match the reported offer from Benfica.

Cavani may be in his mid-30s, but he remains a world-class striker who would make any team better.