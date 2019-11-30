Jose Mourinho makes a bold claim about Ryan Sessegnon

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has heaped praise on Ryan Sessegnon.
The youngster signed for the Londoners earlier this summer and Mourinho believes that he has a lot of similarities with Ashley Cole.
Speaking to Football London, the Portuguese manager said: “I think Ryan can play as a left-back. probably the left-back in the last decade was Ashley Cole, in spite of him being from two enemy clubs, but he was fantastic. But Ryan has lots of similarities with Ashley, and he can learn how to defend. In the future I think he can be (a left-back) but in this moment he is not ready to play as a left-back.”
The former Arsenal and Chelsea defender is arguably the best left back to play in the Premier League and comparisons with him will surely boost Sessegnon’s confidence.
It will be interesting to see if the Spurs defender manages to develop into a world beater like Cole.
In this moment, Mourinho sees Sessegnon as an attacking player though. He knows that the former Championship ace will have to learn how to defend.
With time and experience, Sessegnon could transition into a quality left back for Spurs. For now, it seems like his future is on the left wing.
Spurs could use some pace and flair in their attack and Sessegnon could be a very handy option for Mourinho.