Jose Mourinho keen on Boubakary Soumare

Tottenham are looking to sign the Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare this month.
According to L’Equipe (translated by Sportwitness), the Londoners have already made an offer for the midfielder. The player is valued at around €50m.
The powerful midfielder has impressed in Ligue 1 this season and it is no surprise that the Premier League clubs are keen on him.
Apparently, he is a target for Wolves and Newcastle as well.
Lille chief Gerard Lopez recently claimed that Mourinho likes the player and therefore Spurs’ offer for him is hardly surprising.
Lopez said: “Soumare? It is true that there are many interested. From Spain, from Italy. The interest of Jose Mourinho? I know he likes him very much.”
It will be interesting to see if Spurs can get the deal done this month. The midfielder isn’t too keen on a January exit.
He is focused on the task at hand and he wants to achieve something with Lille this season.
Soumare is primarily a defensive midfielder with impressive technical ability. He can drive the team forward and is very good at recycling the play.
He could form a great partnership with Ndombele at the heart of Tottenham’s midfield. The two have different skillsets and they could complement each other perfectly.
His arrival would certainly improve Tottenham a lot and they should do everything in their power to land him.