Jordan Henderson sends message to Liverpool fans ahead of Merseyside clash with Everton

Liverpool host Everton tomorrow at Anfield and will look to bounce back from three consecutive Premier League defeats.

The Reds lost to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium last Saturday following back-to-back home defeats at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City.





Liverpool also lost at Anfield against of Burnley last month, with their unbeaten home run of 68 games coming to an end.

They are currently 16 points behind league leaders Man City and are currently sixth in the Premier League table.

Liverpool are two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea after 24 games and cannot afford to drop any more points going forward.

Winning tomorrow’s Merseyside derby will provide them with a much-needed boost for the rest of the campaign, and skipper Jordan Henderson has sent a message to the Reds faithful ahead of the clash:

Fans are what make Merseyside derbies special so we’ll miss you tomorrow but we will give everything to try and put a smile on your face at home!! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/jLhqp439RE — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) February 19, 2021

Only a place and three points currently stand between Liverpool and Everton in the table, and the Toffees will be keen to get their first victory at Anfield since 1999.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are without a victory against the Reds since 2010, but they will fancy their chances tomorrow given Liverpool’s recent form.

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch believes that Everton have a chance of leaving Anfield with all three points, and a fierce clash should be expected when both teams take to the pitch.

