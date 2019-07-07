Blog Teams Leeds United Jim White: Leeds United sources put Kemar Roofe-to Rangers speculation down to “agent talk.” Club have had no approaches for the player

Jim White: Leeds United sources put Kemar Roofe-to Rangers speculation down to “agent talk.” Club have had no approaches for the player

7 July, 2019 English Championship, General Football News, Leeds United, Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe has been linked with Scottish Premiership giants Rangers, with the Scottish Sun claiming the Ibrox outfit have identified him as a replacement for Alfredo Morelos should the Colombian get sold.

However, talkSPORT’s and Sky Sports’ presenter Jim White has revealed that Leeds’ sources have the rumours down to “agent talk”, as the Elland Road outfit have had no approaches for the player.

Roofe has just a year left on his contract, and there have been talks between both parties about a contract extension as the Whites don’t want to lose him for nothing next summer.

If White’s claim is to be believed, Rangers have no interest whatsoever in the Leeds’ star, and his agent was only trying to make sure he got the best deal for his player.

The Light Blues will have to match the £10,000-a-week wages the 26-year-old currently earns at Elland Road, and while selling Morelos can make that possible, moving to the Scottish Premiership is a step down for Roofe who could have been playing in the English Premier League next season had Leeds earned promotion.

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Follow me on Twitter: @adefunmiloye