Jamie Carragher reacts to Alfie Devine to Tottenham Hotspur speculation

Jamie Carragher has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to speculation that Alfie Devine is set to join Tottenham Hotspur from Wigan Athletic imminently.

According to The Daily Mail journalist Sami Mokbel, Tottenham will compete the signing of the 15-year-old from Championship club Wigan in the next 48 hours.





Football Insider has claimed that the teenager will undergo a medical at Spurs today, and that the North London outfit have had a bid for him accepted by Wigan, who have gone into administration and need to sell players.

Devine was actually at Carragher’s former club Liverpool as a kid, but he was released by the Reds, and he subsequently moved to Wigan.

The midfielder is highly rated, and it seems that Spurs have reportedly secures his services, and Carragher has responded to it.

Watched Alfie for a couple years & he’s top class. Just gutted Wigan couldn’t keep hold of him after the great work they’ve put into developing him & all their other prospects. Absolute disgrace what them owners have done! https://t.co/jZ6mGEPgA7 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) July 17, 2020

One for the future

Devine is only 15 years of age, and it is clear that he is not going to be part of the Tottenham first team anytime soon.

For now, the midfielder will be playing in the youth team, and perhaps in next three or four years he will get the chance to turn out for the senior side.

The teenager should work hard as he has been doing at Wigan, and his chance to play for the Tottenham first team will come.