Inter could sell Christian Eriksen back to Tottenham to fund Milinkovic-Savic deal

Inter Milan could sell Christian Eriksen this summer to fund a move for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić, according to reports in Italy.

Christian Eriksen has not made a great start to his Serie A career.





Having featured in 56 games, Eriksen has bagged just six goals and three assists.

In those 56 appearances, he has only featured for 2,564 minutes, which equates to just 28 full games.

Reports are now claiming that Eriksen could leave Inter Milan, having only joined the Italian giants last year.

According to Mediaset, as cited by FCInter.it, Antonio Conte wants the club to concentrate on bringing in a new midfielder, specifically Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

As Milinkovic-Savic’s signing would be an expensive one, considering his performances for Lazio, it is claimed Inter could sell Eriksen to fund the deal.

Interestingly, it is even claimed that Eriksen could return to Tottenham Hotspur.

While that point is not elaborated on further, we could hear more on that in the summer transfer window, should Eriksen be placed in the shop window.

Mediaset also claim that Conte would like to sign Chelsea’s Emerson Palmieri, who has only featured in the Premier League twice this season.

SL View – Would Eriksen to Tottenham be a good move for both parties?

The idea that Eriksen could return to Tottenham is an interesting one.

The Dane looked to have burned all bridges at the Lilywhites when he effectively refused to sign a new deal, meaning he would need to be sold.

That could mean the player’s relationship with both the staff and fans is tainted somewhat.

Despite that, Eriksen is the kind of playmaker that Tottenham are missing right now.

The creativity he brought was vital to the way Spurs play, and Harry Kane has largely been asked to fill that role by dropping deeper.

With Eriksen in the team, that would give Harry Kane more freedom to play how he sees fit.

