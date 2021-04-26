Harry Redknapp: Tottenham have to keep Harry Kane

Harry Redknapp has suggested that Tottenham ‘have to keep’ Harry Kane with them next season.

There are suggestions that Kane could look to leave Spurs in the summer transfer window if they fail to secure a Premier League top-four finish this term.

The 27-year-old striker is wanted by several heavyweight clubs, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy won’t sell him to a rival Premier League club.

Kane has distanced himself from such rumours, but he has suggested that he will think about his future after the European Championships.

The England striker started for Spurs in the 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat against Manchester City on Sunday.

The lack of silverware in his career could be a major factor as to why he could leave Spurs this summer.

However, the situation is far more complex. Kane still has three years left on his deal at Spurs, and Levy will ask a massive transfer fee for him.

Heavyweight clubs like Manchester City, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain could struggle to meet that amount, while Levy may block any potential move for Kane to another Premier League club.

Redknapp has said that he is confident that the England skipper will stay at the club beyond the summer.

The former Spurs boss said to Goal.com: “I think he’ll stay. I think the new manager will come in and convince him that they’ll be having a go and signing a few more players.

“There’s nobody better than him. I wouldn’t swap him for any centre-forward in the world, personally.

“He would guarantee Man City, Man Utd or Liverpool winning the league next season, for sure. He’s a fantastic player. Tottenham have to keep him.”

