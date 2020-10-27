Harry Redknapp raves about Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford

Harry Redknapp spoke highly of Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford on talkSPORT (7:45am, October 27, 2020).

The former Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United manager was impressed with Bamford’s performance against Aston Villa last week.





The 27-year-old striker scored a hat-trick last Friday evening, as Marcelo Bielsa’s side got the better of Villa 3-0 away from home at Villa Park in the Premier League.

The former Chelsea and Nottingham Forest striker scored first in the 55th minute when he found the back of the net from just yards out after Emiliano Martinez had kept out Rodrigo’s low shot.

Bamford made it 2-0 midway through the second half when he turned in Mateusz Klich’s pass from 20 yards.

The Englishman completed his hat-trick in the 74th minute, as he curled home Helder Costa’s low ball.

Redknapp said about Bamford on talkSPORT (7:45am, October 27, 2020): “I mean that hat-trick of Bamford’s, I mean two of them goals were just word-class, weren’t they?

“What finishes. It’s great to see him scoring. There is always a question mark about a boy like that, who gets promoted with Leeds.

“He’s been in and around the Premier League before, can he do it? Well, he is showing that he certainly can do it.”

Importance of Patrick Bamford

Bamford is the main striker at Leeds and is a key figure in Bielsa’s team.

The former Middlesbrough man is the Whites’ main goalscorer, and he also plays an important role for the team.

The 27-year-old brings other attacking players into play, helps out defensively, presses the opposition defence, makes smart movement both on the ball and off it, and is always available as a focal point for his teammates.

According to WhoScored, Bamford scored six goals and provided one assist in six Premier League matches for Leeds so far this season.

The 27-year-old made 43 starts and two substitute appearances in the Championship for the West Yorkshire club last season, scoring 16 goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

For Leeds to have a successful season in the Premier League, Bamford will have to continue to bang in the goals.

The Whites are sixth in the Premier League table at the moment with 10 points from six matches.