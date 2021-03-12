Harry Kane “committed to leaving” Tottenham amid Man City interest

Harry Kane has apparently made his mind up over his future and wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, according to Spanish outlet Sport (via Sport Witness).

Kane made his breakthrough at Tottenham in the 2014/15 season after several loan spells, finishing as runner up in the Golden Boot race and winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award.





Since then, he has developed into one of the world’s very best forwards, scoring 214 goals in all competitions for Spurs, plus 32 for the England national team.

This season, Kane has been magnificent once again, netting 26 goals in 37 appearances while showcasing his exceptional all-round game with 16 assists.

However, the 27-year-old is yet to win a trophy in his career. Many believe that he is wasting the best years of his career and ought to move on in search of major honours.

The Englishman is now “committed to leaving” this summer, with Manchester City named as one of the main suitors for his signature.

Despite their star-studded squad, Pep Guardiola’s side will likely be in the hunt for a new striker this summer.

All-time top goalscorer Sergio Aguero is out of contract at the end of the season, and it is looking unlikely that he will stay at the club beyond his current deal. Barcelona are said to be highly interested in securing the Argentine’s signature.

Kane is reportedly one of three strikers on Man City’s radar to replace Aguero, alongside Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Braut Haaland and Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku.

Haaland seems like the most desirable choice of the three, being seven years younger than the other two.

The Leeds-born youngster has an exceptional goalscoring record, netting 47 goals in as many appearances for Borussia Dortmund in all competitions. Furthermore, his father, Alf-Inge Haaland, played for the Cityzens from 2000 to 2003.

However, they would face heavy competition for the Norwegian’s signature. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Chelsea are some of the clubs eyeing him up.

Meanwhile, Lukaku has enjoyed a fantastic spell at Inter Milan under Antonio Conte. The Belgian has scored 58 goals in 84 appearances for the Nerazzurri.

However, the forward’s connections with arch-rivals Man Utd may be a stumbling block in any potential move to the Etihad Stadium.