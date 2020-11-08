Harry Kane believes Tottenham can win the Premier League

Tottenham striker Harry Kane believes that the London club have the quality to win the Premier League title this season.

The England international claims that it is unlikely to be a two-horse title race like the last season and Spurs could make their mark this year.





Kane said via Mirror: “When you look at the ability of our squad, you would definitely say we’ve got enough to win a title.

“But I’d also say we’ve been close over the last four, five years but just haven’t quite got over the line. So it’s not as easy as just having a good squad and winning a few games to challenge for the title.

“This is a season where I don’t think one team’s going to run away with it like Liverpool did last year. So there are going to be opportunities for other teams to put good runs together and get right up the table.”

Tottenham have had a very impressive transfer window this summer and they managed to plug all the gaps in their squad with some quality signings.

It will be interesting to see if they can build some sort of consistency and put together a winning run in the coming months now.

They have made a decent start in their Premier League season there is no reason why they cannot challenge the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Spurs are fourth in the League table with 15 points and the likes of Liverpool are just one point ahead of them (at the time of writing).

Tottenham had a fantastic attack at their disposal and the arrival of Gareth Bale has only strengthened them going forward.

The likes of Harry Kane and Son are in outstanding form this season and it will be interesting to see if they can guide Tottenham to silverware this year.

The Londoners were struggling to control games in the midfield last season but the signing of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has addressed that problem. The Danish midfielder has been outstanding for Tottenham so far and he has helped take Jose Mourinho’s midfield onto another level.

Furthermore, the likes of Ndombele have managed to hit form this year as well and the Frenchman could make a massive difference for Mourinho and Tottenham this season.

Spurs have addressed their full-back problems with the signings of Reguilon and Doherty as well. Reguilon has been very impressive so far and he is likely to get better with experience.

The quality in terms of personnel is certainly there and Spurs just need to add some consistency to their game now.