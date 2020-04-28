Guillem Balague: Tottenham want Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo

Spanish football expert and popular pundit Guillem Balague has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur are not interested in signing Arthur Melo but they want his teammate Nelson Semedo instead.
Last week, it was claimed that Spurs are looking to sign Arthur from Barcelona, but Balague has claimed that the north London club are not interested in him.
The Evening Standard has reported that Barcelona are looking to sign Tanguy Ndombele from Spurs and are ready to offer Samuel Umtiti and Nelson Semedo as a part of the deal.
Balague has claimed that Barca are not interested in signing Ndombele but they are willing to listen to offers for Semedo who joined the Catalan club in 2017 from Benfica for a fee of €30 million (£26m).
He claims that Spurs are looking to sign a right-back this summer and have asked for Semedo.
“Arthur is not wanted by Spurs. What Spurs want is a right-back and they’ve asked for Semedo. Again, he is someday who is for sale at Barcelona but no offer has been received,” said Balague on his Youtube channel.
Semedo has made 16 starts in La Liga this season, and has managed just two assists. He has also featured five times in the Champions League this season, managing just one assist.
Spurs badly need a right-back this summer. Serge Aurier has established himself as the club’s first-choice but he has been very inconsistent. Likewise, Kyle Walker-Peters is not in Jose Mourinho’s first-team plans, and he could be offloaded in the summer.